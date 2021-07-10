Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 64,759 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 241.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,759 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Iridium Communications worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

IRDM opened at $39.56 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.60.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

