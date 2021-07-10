Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CDK Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CDK Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,037,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CDK Global by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after buying an additional 415,670 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.93.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

