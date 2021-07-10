Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,292,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 43.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 573,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,737,000 after purchasing an additional 174,134 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157,425 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $260.33 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

