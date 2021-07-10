Stifel Financial Corp Buys 30,136 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,136 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201,503 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $542,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,430,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 287,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 149.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 84,162 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

