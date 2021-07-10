Stephens Inc. AR Sells 8,910 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of MGNI opened at $33.19 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.83 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,791.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $137,901.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 269,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,002,233.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,826 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,959. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.