Stephens Inc. AR Sells 40 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $808,287,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 23.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 393,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,799,000 after buying an additional 75,343 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.37.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,554.97 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $941.44 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5,015.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,432.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

