Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,871 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INGR opened at $93.28 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.