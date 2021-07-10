Stephens Inc. AR Sells 125 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $667.03 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.69 and a 52 week high of $669.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.87. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

