Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 312,877 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 312,877 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 2.65% of Recro Pharma worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

