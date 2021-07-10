Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 16,448 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Amcor by 134.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

AMCR opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.89. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

