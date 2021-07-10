Stephens Begins Coverage on Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 27,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

