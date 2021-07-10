Stellantis’ (STLA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

STLA opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,278,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,695,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

