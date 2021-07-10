Standard Protocol (STND) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $118,742.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00116524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00162011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,654.08 or 0.99646795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.18 or 0.00933215 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

