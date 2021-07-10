Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) shares rose 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 993,849 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 282,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

STLHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from C$3.60 to C$4.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

