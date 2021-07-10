Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

NYSE:SQ opened at $241.89 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.14 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 340.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

