Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.
NYSE:SQ opened at $241.89 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.14 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 340.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.41.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.11.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
