SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.170-$2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.50.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $63.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.25. SPX has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

