SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $100.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,891. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.46. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

