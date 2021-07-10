Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STXB. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 49,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,406 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STXB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.89%.

In other news, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $193,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,322 shares of company stock worth $1,928,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.