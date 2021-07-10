Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $926.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce sales of $926.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $766.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $644.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

