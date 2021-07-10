SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,939,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 969.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,874,000 after purchasing an additional 504,355 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.00. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69.

