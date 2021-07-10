Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.95 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $10.95 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00116421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00162345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,836.37 or 1.00292143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.61 or 0.00935478 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

