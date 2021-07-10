SparksPay Price Down 59.5% Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. SparksPay has a market cap of $26,943.84 and $8.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 59.5% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,226,855 coins and its circulating supply is 10,121,075 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

