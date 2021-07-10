Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SRNE stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.23.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 145,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 28,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

