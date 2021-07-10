Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $4,351,245.60 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 46,280 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $11,472,349.20.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $269.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion and a PE ratio of -70.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Snowflake by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Snowflake by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

