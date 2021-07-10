Smaugs NFT Hits 1-Day Volume of $223,133.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $223,133.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00115124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00161743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,625.99 or 0.99953903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.19 or 0.00942867 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

