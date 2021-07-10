smARTOFGIVING Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be purchased for $0.0800 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and $8,833.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00115589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00161573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,880.61 or 0.99992666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.57 or 0.00937245 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

