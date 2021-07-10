SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Financial Survey

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 20.04% 9.48% 1.15% SmartFinancial 22.85% 9.31% 0.97%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Truist Financial and SmartFinancial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 0 7 3 0 2.30 SmartFinancial 0 0 1 1 3.50

Truist Financial currently has a consensus target price of $59.57, indicating a potential upside of 7.90%. SmartFinancial has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.88%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Truist Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of SmartFinancial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Truist Financial and SmartFinancial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $24.43 billion 3.04 $4.48 billion $3.80 14.53 SmartFinancial $133.04 million 2.72 $24.33 million $1.82 13.14

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. SmartFinancial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Truist Financial pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartFinancial pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SmartFinancial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Truist Financial beats SmartFinancial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, government finance, commercial middle market lending, small business and student lending, floor plan and commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides corporate and investment banking, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through 2,781 banking offices. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial and financial loans; mortgage loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 1, 2021, it operated through 35 full-service branches located in East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle; and 1 loan production office and 1 service center. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

