SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.50 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of SGH opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.48 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,081,000 after buying an additional 101,662 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

