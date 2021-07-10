Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

SVKEF remained flat at $$13.50 during trading on Friday. 7,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

