Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sio Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.06.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $118.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.98. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 284,498 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $14,326,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.