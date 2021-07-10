Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sio Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.06.
Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $118.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.98. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 284,498 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $14,326,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
About Sio Gene Therapies
Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
