Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 926,128 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for 0.7% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $148,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after buying an additional 172,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after buying an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,856,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

NYSE:SPG traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.69. 1,790,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,479. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

