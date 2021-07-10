Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $149.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.04. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

