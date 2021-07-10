Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Hold

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ING Group upgraded shares of Signify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Signify from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Signify from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of SFFYF stock opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. Signify has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

