Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €199.00 ($234.12).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €133.90 ($157.53) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €156.52. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €115.40 ($135.76) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

