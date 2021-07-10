Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €199.00 ($234.12).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €133.90 ($157.53) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €156.52. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €115.40 ($135.76) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.