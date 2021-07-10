Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.50. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 195,094 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on S shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sherritt International to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$202.62 million and a PE ratio of 3.45.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

