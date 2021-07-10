Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VET. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

NYSE VET traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. 1,430,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 3.20. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

