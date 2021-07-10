Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Makes New Investment in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDACU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $4,975,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $409,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $995,000.

OTCMKTS:SDACU traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.24. 33,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,800. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

