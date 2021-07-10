Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,419,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 296.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.