Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Acquires New Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after buying an additional 7,565,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $102,916,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $67,584,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vontier by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vontier by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.39. 616,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,482. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.61. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 13.11.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.