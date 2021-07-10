SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 60,974 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,974 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,804,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,900,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 695,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 461,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $37.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.35. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

