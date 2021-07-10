SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,938 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 50.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,938 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Insiders sold a total of 34,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,218 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.70. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGIO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

