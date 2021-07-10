SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,854 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,072,000 after buying an additional 472,186 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $31,918,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,472,000 after buying an additional 382,254 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $74.31 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

