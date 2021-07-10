SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $2,410,227.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,325,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $879,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and have sold 613,072 shares worth $37,142,036. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

