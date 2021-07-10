SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,062 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $224,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $552,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,367 shares of company stock worth $5,553,187. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRTX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.89.

KRTX stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.66. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

