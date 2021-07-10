SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNA. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 538.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $25.21 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $948.27 million and a P/E ratio of -9.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

