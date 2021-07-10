SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in SEI Investments by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

