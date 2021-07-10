Seagen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,324 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,759% compared to the typical volume of 125 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.18.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Seagen by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.38.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

