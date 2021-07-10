Scotiabank Increases Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to C$12.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GDDFF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Goodfood Market in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Goodfood Market currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of GDDFF opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.