Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,899,566.70 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $1,899,566.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SDGR stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -423.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

