Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $49.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.50. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

